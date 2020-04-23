Actual legend Nas Campanella is leaving triple j news

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 23, 2020

Living legend Nas Campanella has today announced that she is leaving her role at triple j news after being offered another role at ABC News.

On Thursday, 23rd April, it was revealed that Campanella would be leaving her role of the past seven years to take on a newly created role at ABC News covering disability affairs.

Campanella, who is blind and has a neurological condition which prevents her from reading braille, has spent the past few months covering the public hearings into the Disability Royal Commission for ABC News. She will continue reading news for triple J and will move into her new role soon.

In a statement given to the ABC, Campanella said she’s sad about leaving her triple j family, but excited for her new role as well.

“Of course I’m sad to be leaving triple j. It has been my home for the last seven years,” she said.

“I’ve shared some special moments with the audience and they’ve been a huge part of my life.

“But I couldn’t be more thrilled to be taking on the role of Disability Affairs Reporter. I want to provide a platform where the voices of people living with disability are heard. I want to support the disability community to share their experiences the way they wish to tell them. And I want them to feel represented and empowered.

“This is also an opportunity to educate people about the expectations, assumptions and barriers too often placed on people living with disability and I’m very proud to do this with the ABC.”

The ABC Communications team has also claimed that “it’s an Australian first for a journalist with a lived experience of disability to hold a round dedicated to disability affairs.”

We wish Nas the very best on this new endeavour.