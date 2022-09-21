Adalita Announces New Solo Album ‘Inland’, Shares New Single

Eight years on from her last solo album, Aussie rock legend Adalita has announced the release of her long-awaited third record. Titled Inland, the new album is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 2nd December.

Described as “a celebration of an inward journey”, the ten-track collection is stamped with Adalita’s trademark emotion, lyricism, and guitar work. “It’s been a really intense and enlightening few years of exploration into these universal themes of obsessive love, the inner void and reclaiming of the self,” she said.

Adalita – ‘Dazzling’

[embedded content]

Alongside news of the record, Adalita has shared lead single ‘Dazzling’, which comes paired with a stark music video from director Adam Harding. “‘Dazzling’ was a surprise to me when I wrote it,” Adalita explained. “It immediately was a little different to anything I’d come up with before and was one of the songs that took the longest to record. It’s been a constant companion for the last 9 years.”

Adalita released her self-titled debut album in 2011 and followed up with All Day Venus in 2013. Since then, she has spent a lot of her time touring and performing with a reunited version of Magic Dirt, who’ll be headlining The Tote in Melbourne on Thursday, 22nd September.

However, throughout it all, the songs that would make up Inland were bubbling away in the background. “I knew when I was writing the songs that they were BIG songs,” the artist said. “But it didn’t become apparent until I was well into the recording that it was going to be a mammoth task and there were moments when I thought about giving up. I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved. I also feel an immense sense of relief that it’s finally finished.”

Adalita will launch the new album with a pair of shows in Sydney and Melbourne in early December. Full details are available below. Inland is scheduled for release on Friday, 2nd December.

Adalita – Inland

Private Feeling Equations Dazzling Savage Heart Hit Me Listened Hard Tropic Blue Smoke Missed You Abandoned Houses

Adalita – Inland Album Launch Shows

Thursday, 1st December – The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 2nd December – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

