ADB approves new $500-M loan for 4Ps

The Philippines has secured from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) another $500-million loan that will be used to fund its conditional cash-transfer program.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Manila-based multilateral lender said the loan would help families keep for their children the health and educational gains attained under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the 4Ps, the ADB said, “gives cash payments every two months to about 4.3 million poor households, as long as their children meet school attendance targets and have regular health checkups, women avail [themselves] of pre- and postnatal care, and parents participate in family development sessions.”

“The Philippine government is boosting [its] social investment in Filipinos to break the decades-old intergenerational cycle of poverty,” ADB Vice President Ahmed Saeed said in the statement.

Saeed attested to the program’s effectiveness, saying it “has helped 1.5 million people escape poverty since it began in 2008.”

“Through this project loan and technical assistance support, [the] ADB is helping the Philippines expand these gains,” he added.

The ADB said that, based on independent impact evaluations and its analyses, the 4Ps yielded significant benefits to households.

It said the average enrollment rate for 16- and 17-year-olds in 4Ps households was 88 percent, compared with 70 percent in non-4Ps households.

According to the lender, the cash grants do not discourage 4Ps parents from looking for and retaining jobs, as employment outcomes in 4Ps families are the same as those outside the program.

In addition to the loan, $3.1 million in technical assistance will be given to help improve family and youth development sessions, update the list of eligible poor households, provide a package of livelihood and other support to help up to 3,000 households lift themselves out of poverty, support information technology reforms to automate compliance verification and grievance redress, and prepare for the integration of the 4Ps database with the government’s national ID system.

The ADB’s total lending to the Philippines has reached $2.6 billion so far this year, exceeding the $2.5 billion lent in 2019.