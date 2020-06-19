ADB extends $126-M loan to MWSS

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on Friday it approved a $126-million loan to support the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System’s (MWSS) construction of a 15-kilometer (km) water transmission pipeline.

In a statement, the Manila-based multilateral lender said the additional funding for the Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project would help strengthen the water system’s downstream transmission capacity.

Angat Dam (TMT file photo)

The project aims to improve and secure water supply in Metro Manila, benefiting almost 13 million residents.

It is part of the MWSS’s effort to rehabilitate the Umiray-Angat-Ipo dam system, which supplies about 90 percent of the National Capital Region’s water.

“Climate change is making annual rainfall unpredictable, putting tremendous pressure on water resource use,” said Vijay Padmanabhan, director of the Urban Development and Water Division of the ADB’s Southeast Asia Department.

“The Philippine government is increasing investments in clean infrastructure for environmentally sustainable water resource management across the country. Through this project, the ADB is helping the Philippines secure Metro Manila’s water supply,” he added.

The aqueduct resulting from the project will increase the system’s water transfer capacity to 66 cubic meters per second (m3/sec) by 2025, up from 50 m3/sec in 2019.

“The new aqueduct, with a 3.6-meter diameter, will have a welded steel concrete-coated pipe. With cutting-edge technology to help it withstand magnitude 7.2 earthquakes, the project will reduce the risk of a system breakdown and increase the resiliency of Metro Manila’s water supply,” the ADB said.

According to the regional lender, this undertaking would allow the MWSS to retire its two oldest aqueducts and repair others through 2032.

“In addition, the project will further enhance the MWSS’s capacity to operate and maintain the system’s water tunnels and aqueducts, and raise public awareness of water conservation,” it said.

The project is part of the government’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

The loan supplements ongoing ADB financing for the MWSS, approved in 2016, to finance the construction of a 6.3-km modern, earthquake-resilient upstream water tunnel. This is expected to be completed in June, three months ahead of schedule.

Since 1974, ADB has supported more than a dozen Metro Manila water projects, which, in addition to the current loan, includes four other loans supporting the Angat supply system.