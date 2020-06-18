ADB forecasts PH economy to contract by 3.8% in 2020

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected that the Philippine economy would contract by 3.8 percent this year due to the slowdown of household consumption and investment.

In its ADB Outlook 2020 Supplement report released on Thursday, the ADB said that “the contraction in the global economy will continue to drag external trade, tourism and remittances” in the country.

The 2020 projection was a downward revision compared to the previous 2.0 percent growth forecast of ADB.

It is also worse than the 1.9 percent contraction and 0.6 percent growth projections of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The Philippine economy, however, is projected to recover and grow by 6.5 percent in 2021 on the back of higher public infrastructure spending and anticipated recovery in consumer and business confidence.