ADB maintains 4.5% PH growth projection

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) maintained its 2021 and 2022 Philippine economic growth projection on the back of the gradual recovery in the economy.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 Update report released on Wednesday, the ADB said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 4.5 percent this year and 5.5 percent in 2022.

“The economy has regained its footing and is on the right growth path. But the recovery remains fragile due to the threat posed by more infectious Covid-19 variants,” said ADB Philippines Country Director Kelly Bird.

The country’s gross domestic product contracted by 9.6 percent last year. In the first half of the year, the Philippine economy grew by 3.7 percent as business and movement restrictions have been partially lifted.

ADB’s latest projection is within the government’s downwardly adjusted 4- to 5-percent forecast for this year. The 2022 forecast however was lower than the government’s 7- to 9-percent outlook for 2022.

“Vaccination remains key to the economy’s safe reopening. We are actively supporting the government’s efforts to achieve its national vaccination targets through our health-related assistance,” said Bird.

As of September 20, a total of 18.56 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which is equivalent to 24.06 percent of the country’s target population for herd immunity.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The government forecasts that around 80 percent of the target population in Metro Manila will be fully vaccinated by the end of October, which the ADB said will help improve the conditions for further easing of mobility restrictions and restore consumer and business confidence.

Aside from the vaccination program, the ADB said public infrastructure spending will also help spur growth.

Public infrastructure disbursements went up by 39.1 percent in July.

According to ADB, the government is on track to achieve its target of raising infrastructure spending to at least 5 percent of GDP in 2021 and 2022, up from 4.8 percent last year.

ADB said the economic recovery will also be boosted by the government’s policy reforms and expansionary fiscal program, with a fiscal deficit of 7.5 percent of GDP expected in 2022.

It added that the country’s current account surplus will narrow to one percent of GDP this year and 0.8 percent in 2022, with a stronger-than-expected rebound in imports, including for capital goods and raw materials.

“A pickup in merchandise exports, as well as receipts from business process outsourcing and higher remittances from Filipinos overseas, will help lift the current account,” said the ADB.

ADB said the main risk to the growth outlook is the spread of newer, contagious Covid-19 variants, which may result in the return of stricter containment measures that will stall economic activity.

Inflation meanwhile, is forecast to settle at 4.1 percent this year, which is slightly above the government’s 2- to 4-percent target. In 2022, inflation is expected to settle at 3.5 percent.

“With inflation expected to fall back within the central bank’s 2- percent to 4-percent target range and a gradual recovery in domestic demand, the government’s monetary policy stance is expected to stay accommodative,” said the ADB.