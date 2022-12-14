Adelaide’s Heaps Good Festival Unveils Set Times & Map

Grab a highlighter because the Heaps Good festival set times are fresh off the printing press.

The inaugural event is set to take place oin just over three weeks’ time on Friday, 6th January at Adelaide Showgrounds, with performances by Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, Chvrches and Jamie xx, as well as Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, PinkPantheress, Young Franco, King Stingray and more.

The festy kicks off at 11:45am with an opening set by local indie dance poppers Mum Thinks Blue, and boasts just two stages, the ‘Eucalyptus’ stage or main stage, and the ‘Bottlebrush’ stage, which is a warehouse-style space designed specifically for the electronic acts on the bill.

Fans will have to make a tough choice between Spacey Jane and Jamie xx, who hit opposite stages at 6:30pm, while Chvrches have a clash with Peggy Gou, who headlines the Bottlebrush stage at 7:55pm.

Then Arctic Monkeys will close out the whole event unhindered by clashes on the main stage at 9:45pm.

The inaugural Heaps Good was announced back in May – around the same time as the touring Falls Festival and Lost Paradise on the NSW Central Coast – with all three festivals sharing similar bills. Tickets for Heaps Good are on sale now via the festival’s website.

You can peep the official set times, site map and lineup below.

Heaps Good 2023 Set Times

Heaps Good 2023 Map

Heaps Good 2023 Lineup

Arctic Monkeys

Peggy Gou

Chvrches

Jamie xx

Ocean Alley

Spacey Jane

G Flip

PinkPantheress

CC:DISCO!

Young Franco

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Ebony Boadu

Pretty Girl (DJ set)

Subjoi Mum

Thinks Blue

claude

Dates & Venue

Friday, 6th January – Adelaide Showgrounds, SA

