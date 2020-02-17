Adele Reveals That Her New Album Will Drop In September

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 17, 2020

Adele has been typically hush about her upcoming album, which has been rumoured to be coming for months now. But now she has finally revealed when we can expect her next chart topper.

The superstar seemingly revealed the news at a wedding, where she was around to sing and officiate the marriage – she’s a true multi-hyphenate.

“You can expect my album in September,” she said, after admitting she’d had a couple of wines. God love her.

She was also filmed performing ‘Rolling In The Deep’ which frankly has us missing her gorgeous voice even more.

In 2018, it was reported that the follow up to 2015’s 25 would be out around Christmas last year. Then, a source had told People Magazine that she was mentally and physically gearing up to release new music in September of last year.

Her last Australian shows were in 2017, after she embarked on her record-breaking debut Australian tour. She played a massive run of arena shows, pulling in more than 600,000 attendees nationwide.

It might be unlikely that we see her return for more shows here, though, as she has made it known that she is not the biggest fan of touring.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at… applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” she told a crowd in Auckland.

“I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

In the meantime, watch the clips from the aforementioned wedding below.