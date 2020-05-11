Adios, Peque adorada

THE Senate honored the late movie director Maurice Ruiz “Peque” de Luzuriaga Gallaga on Monday for his numerous contributions to Philippine cinema.

Gallaga passed away on May 7 from multiple organ failure as a result of complications from preexisting health conditions. He was 76.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, who introduced Senate Resolution (SR) 398, said Gallaga was one of the country’s most talented directors.

He said Gallaga was a great director, who trained numerous artists in the region when he semiretired from the movie industry.

“It’s a great loss for the film industry for he was an incredible man with [an abundance of] ideas. He was a visionary, and many of his films became favorites of the public,” said Zubiri.

“We mourn his loss as well as celebrate his legacy,” seconded Sen. Maria Josefa Imelda “Imee” Marcos, who was executive director of Gallaga’s groundbreaking film “Oro, Plata, Mata.”

Zubiri said Gallaga was a multi-awarded filmmaker, actor and screenwriter “with an illustrious filmography, spanning four decades; a body of work that masterfully delivered profundity, entertainment, quixotism, thought-provoking controversy and social critique.”

Gallaga used film as a medium “to express his bold and original explorations of the realities, anxieties and fantasies of Philippine society,” said Zubiri.

He elaborated that these were “evident in his visions on war, violence and class struggle in ‘Oro, Plata, Mata;’ [in] his provocative look at a tumultuous regime through ‘Scorpio Nights;’ in his bold spin on the gruesome crossroads between [the] state, media and [religion] in ‘Isang Araw Walang Diyos;’ and [in] his [mirroring of the] deepest fears of the Filipino psyche in ‘Tiyanak,’ ‘Hiwaga sa Balete Drive’ and the inimitable cultural success of ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’.”

“Gallaga was a well-respected fixture not only in the local film industry but in the international arena as well, as evidenced by the accolades he garnered here and abroad, having been recognized at the International Film Festival of Flanders-Ghent in Belgium and the Chicago International Film Festival, the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Gawad Urian Awards, the Manuel De Leon Award from the Film Academy of the Philippines and numerous other distinctions and nominations from the Metro Manila Film Festival, the Cinema One Originals Digital Film Festival and the Star Awards for Movies,” enumerated Zubiri.