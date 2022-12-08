Adult Art Club Announce Debut Album, Share New Single

Melbourne-based electronic duo Adult Art Club have announced the release of their debut, self-titled album. Set for release on 10th February, 2023, news of the long-awaited record has also been paired with the release of the pair’s newest single, ‘A Thousand Golden People’.

Inspired by English electronic pioneers The Prodigy, ‘A Thousand Golden People’ incorporates a myriad textures and samples as it shifts genres and styles, moving between feelings of unsettledness and euphoria with ease. As the pair explain, the track had originally been penned for Victorian outfit Ocean Grove before being repurposed as their own release.

Adult Art Club – ‘A Thousand Golden People’

[embedded content]

“We always saw a bigger vision for the song and felt it a beautiful fusion of projects,” explain Adult Art Club. “We wanted to project our influence from live instrumentation and early inspiration from the likes of The Prodigy. The songs title and lyrics are inspired by a personal drawing as well as some heritage.”

Having first released music under the Adult Art Club name in 2018, the pair have shared numerous singles in the years since, with ‘All Together, Here Together’ and ‘Shaded Blue’ arriving in recent months. As the pair explain, their forthcoming self-titled debut is a testament to their vision as creatives.

“This is our identity. We want to create experimental music and to connect and support the art world in every medium – this is us beginning to do those things,” they explain. “Every song is influenced by physical art and exploring our heritage ties to it.

“We hope to use this as a foundation to manifest these influences through our own gallery shows and productions fusing art and music. Musically, you can expect to hear our love for both heavy and electronic music and the influence from our musical pasts and personal histories.”

Adult Art Club is scheduled for release on Friday, 10th February, 2023.

Further Reading

The Prodigy Announce 25th Anniversary ‘Fat of the Land’ Reissue

Golden Features Returns With New Single, ‘Touch’

Spotify Wrapped: Australia’s Most Streamed Artists, Songs, Albums & Podcasts Of 2022