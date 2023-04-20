Advance Law LLC: Ensuring Access to Justice for Vulnerable Populations in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Foreign migrant wives in Singapore face a number of challenges when it comes to accessing justice, such as language barriers, financial constraints, and a lack of knowledge about the legal system. To address these issues, Advance Law LLC is committed to ensuring access to justice for vulnerable populations, including foreign migrant wives, by providing legal assistance and helping them navigate the legal system.

In addition to providing legal services, law firms in Singapore are also advocating for legal reforms to better protect the rights of vulnerable populations. A recent survey by the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) revealed that one in three women in Singapore has experienced some form of violence in an intimate relationship. Foreign migrant wives may be hesitant to seek help or report abuse due to fear of deportation or other repercussions.

“Ultimately, it is crucial that we work to improve access to justice for all in Singapore, particularly for vulnerable populations such as foreign migrant wives,” said Mr Muhammad Razeen Bin Sayed Majunoon, an advocate and solicitor from Advance Law LLC. “Law firms like Advance Law LLC are playing a critical role in this effort, and we must continue to support their work to ensure that all members of our society receive the justice and protection they deserve.”

By working together, we can ensure that all members of our society receive equal access to justice and protection under the law. Advance Law LLC is dedicated to this goal and will continue to provide support and assistance to foreign migrant wives in Singapore.

About Advance Law LLC:

Advance Law LLC is a leading law firm based in Singapore that provides legal services to individuals and businesses. The firm specializes in a range of legal areas, including commercial law, family law, and criminal law. Aavance Law LLC’s team of experienced lawyers are dedicated to providing high-quality legal services and achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients with a focus on professionalism, integrity, and excellence.