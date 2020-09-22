Advanced D-Link Wi-Fi Camera Offers Unconfined Surveillance

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global Networking Company D-Link Corporation today announced its new DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera. Featuring AI edge-based person detection, this intelligent camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms so that users receive more relevant detection notifications. The DCS-8302LH offers unlimited surveillance in vivid Full HD 1080p clarity and can capture everything- even at night. With its built-in microphone and speaker for two-way audio and siren functionality, the camera can deter intruders and alert users of a detection.

The DCS-8302LH is weather resistant for outdoor installation and also suitable for indoor installation, with an included stand as well as support for mounting via screws or cable-ties. Wi-Fi support and a wide operating temperature tolerance provide installation flexibility. Additionally, the DCS-8302LH has a built-in Ethernet port for the option of wired connection. It supports the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands, IPv6 for future network compatibility, and ONVIF-Profile S to record video to a NAS or NVR. The DCS-8302LH provides the latest Wi-Fi security for more protection with support for WPA3™. Simple, rapid Bluetooth setup, as well as remote viewing and management with the free mydlink app offer extra convenience for users.

D-Link’s newest Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera lets you easily monitor what is happening in and outside homes as well as small offices or shops. Whether it’s for keeping a closer eye on the children and pets, or for catching intruders and shoplifters, the DCS-8302LH is the perfect surveillance solution.

Availability

The DCS-8302LH is now available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.