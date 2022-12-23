Advanced Dental Group Opens New Clinic at Novena Medical Centre as Part of Expansion PlanAdvanced.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 December 2022 – Advanced Dental Group (the Group) has announced the opening of its latest dental specialist clinic, Advanced Dental Specialists Novena (the Clinic), at Novena Medical Centre which took place on Monday, 01 November 2022.

The clinic will be equipped with modern equipment and aims to provide patients with a comprehensive range of specialist dental care. The clinic’s opening is in support of the Group’s philosophy, which calls for dental teams of various specialists to work closely to provide patients with quality and evidence-based care.

Advanced Dental Specialists Novena clinic will be staffed by a team of specialists comprising of Endodontists (Root Canal Treatments), Orthodontists (Braces and Invisalign), Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (Jaw surgeries, Dental implants, and Wisdom tooth extraction) and Prosthodontists (Dentures, Veneers, Crowns and Bridges).

The clinic seeks to function as a one-stop solution for patients to visit and receive specialised treatment for complex procedures and general dental care. The Group’s dental surgeons will be able to refer patients internally for complex procedures, which will aid patients and practitioners in saving time and resources.

At Advanced Dental Group, customer service and quality dental treatment take great importance, and with the opening of the clinic, the Group intends to support more patients who are looking for streamlined and individualised quality dental care for themselves and their family members.

Since its inception, Advanced Dental has been dedicated to delivering exemplary dental care. The company has expanded in size and scope, adding new facilities to its network of over 20 clinics across the island. For the Group, the launch of Advanced Dental Specialists Novena represents a significant milestone in their mission to provide tertiary-level dental services to locals and expatriates living in Singapore as well as international patients from neighbouring countries. Offering pain-free dentistry with a variety of anaesthetic options, the Group aims to provide a pleasant experience for every visit to the clinic at Advanced Dental Specialists Novena.

For more information, contact Advanced Dental Specialists Novena via a call at 8684 1000 or WhatsApp at +65 3138 5321.

