Aeroitalia Partners with WorldTicket to Expand Options for Travel in the European Region

WorldTicket’s technology provides the new Italian low-cost carrier with solutions to scale its distribution and enter new markets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aeroitalia, a startup airline and Italy’s newest low-cost carrier, has partnered with WorldTicket (W2), part of the 777 Travel Tech group, to support the airline’s network growth through expanded distribution. With WorldTicket’s technology, Aeroitalia can now rapidly scale its sales coverage and gain entry to 100+ IATA global agencies who can now access Aeroitalia flights through their GDS systems.

Multichannel distribution to capitalize on growing demand

WorldTicket’s travel distribution technology will help Aeroitalia to extend its sales reach to indirect channels such as OTAs and travel agencies as the demand for travel in Europe accelerates. According to ENIT, Italy’s tourist board, international visitors from January to July 2022 were up 172% on 2021 and 57% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. This surge in demand is expected to continue, creating more opportunities for Aeroitalia, which provides non-stop, high-quality air travel services at affordable prices in the Italian and Southern Mediterranean regions. Aeroitalia can effortlessly sell flights through any GDS, enabling it to profitably run seasonal itineraries (summer routes), truly acting as an agile business that is perfectly attuned to the needs of its customers.

“Aeroitalia is committed to delivering outstanding service to passengers which incorporate easy access for our product, especially for our business customers”, says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer of Aeroitalia. “Multichannel distribution is an important development as it goes hand-in-hand with our network expansion plans for summer 2023. Thanks to our marketing partnership with WorldTicket and its global distribution technology, Aeroitalia services are now closer to the travel agency community to the benefit of our customers.”

Creating connections between underserved markets

Since its launch just last summer, Aeroitalia has already created a robust network of routes throughout Italy and the southern Mediterranean countries, flying from both its Milan-Bergamo hub and a new base in Florence. The fast-growing airline estimates that it will transport more than 1 million passengers during 2023 and has already more than doubled its initial fleet of 737-800s to support its expansion.

Aeroitalia is targeting markets that are unserved and underserved by existing low-cost carriers, including a connection between Italy’s two largest cities – Milan and Rome – flying six days per week, as well as the route between Milan and London Heathrow. The implementation of WorldTicket’s solutions makes it possible for Aeroitalia to launch operations in these markets quickly and cost-efficiently.

Immediate distribution reach to get a new airline off the ground

Through WorldTicket’s GDS Sub-Hosting solution, Aeroitalia can add new distribution capacity faster than it could via a direct connection to the Global Distribution System (GDS). As a low-cost airline, Aeroitalia’s business model is dependent on efficiency, making a reduction in the complexity of GDS sales a competitive advantage as it broadens its network reach to become a key player in the European air travel market.

Peer Winter, VP of Commercial Business Development at 777 Travel Tech says, “Our mission is to empower airlines to grow their business while giving customers more options for a better travel experience, and our partnership with Aeroitalia captures that aim perfectly.”

About WorldTicket

WorldTicket (IATA Codes W1/W2) is a leading provider of sophisticated global ticketing and distribution services to nearly 100 airlines across the globe. WorldTicket has its own AOC-holding airline, Flex Flight, operating under the IATA code W2, enabling airlines to easily outsource their distribution and ticketing functions to WorldTicket. Founded in 2002, WorldTicket is part of the 777 Travel Tech group, the travel technology and aviation business unit of Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners. Visit www.w2ticketing.com to learn more.

About Aeroitalia

Aeroitalia, a new Italian airline headquartered in Rome, has hubs in both Milan and Florence and began operations with its first flight in the summer of 2022. Since then, Aeroitalia has increased its flight schedule to operate numerous charter and regional scheduled routes across Europe with a focus on Italy and the Mediterranean. Aeroitalia prides itself on delivering nonstop, high-quality services at affordable prices to travelers in the region and strives to become the best-in-class customer experience airline and second largest Italian home carrier offering nonstop domestic, European and intercontinental services to its customers. Visit aeroitalia.com to learn more.