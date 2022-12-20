This is the Aeronautical Engineering Board Exam Result December 2022 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Aeronautical Engineering Licensure Exam (AELE) at testing centers in Metro Manila on December 14-16, 2022.

PRC Board of Aeronautical Engineering Chairman Ernesto B. Ferreras, Jr. and member Redentor C. Malia administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Aerodynamics

Mathematics

Aircraft Structures and Design

Aircraft Construction, Repair, and Modification

Aircraft Power Plant

Engineering Economics and Management Laws and Ethics

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

Aspiring aeronautical engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Standby for the complete list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools.

WHEN IS THE NEXT AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Aeronautical Engineering Board Exam 2023: