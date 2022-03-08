Aether Catalyst Solutions Inc. Hires Former Shell Carbon Capture Expert as Vice-President of New Energy Focused Clean-Tech SubsidiaryAether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Burnaby, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – March 8, 2022 – Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) (“ATHR” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Tawiah as Vice President of Cap Clean Energy Corp. (“Cap Clean”), Aether’s new Clean-Tech Subsidiary Venture.

Prior to joining Cap Clean Energy Corp., Dr. Tawiah enjoyed a successful 15-year career at Shell PLC, where he was a member of the Engineering team that designed and developed Shell’s ~$1-billion Quest Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) project. The Quest facility was Shell’s first integrated large-scale commercial CCS project. It established many industry firsts in the field of Carbon Capture & Storage, that to this day are regarded as trail-blazing for the industry.

Beyond his extensive CCS development experience, Paul’s tenure at Shell included the development and deployment of other critical energy transition technologies in low-carbon fuels production – hydrogen and biofuels. Paul also brings experience in the planning, execution, and start-up of large-scale multi-billion-dollar energy capital projects including Shell’s Athabasca Oilsands Expansion Project.

Dr. Tawiah is a resident of Calgary, AB and has published scholarly work on Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS). He holds a Ph.D. in Geologic Carbon Storage (GCS) from the University of Calgary and is a registered Professional Engineer.

Dr. Tawiah joins Mr. Polvi to form a team with extensive practical experience and specific skill sets in the design, development, and scale-up of clean energy technology systems.

Dr. Paul Tawiah states; “I am thrilled to re-join my former colleague, Steve Polvi, as we embark on a new chapter in our professional careers. It is our goal to accelerate the deployment and rapid scale-up of transitional clean-energy technology working towards a net zero future. I strongly believe the company we are building will play a vital role in the global transition towards clean energy.”

Mr. Steve Polvi CEO of Cap Clean Energy Corp. comments; “With this addition of Dr. Tawiah, our energy-focused clean-tech venture takes an impressive step forward. Paul’s accomplishments in the Carbon Capture & Storage, Hydrogen and Biofuels space speak for themselves. His intellectual capital will play a vital role in the rapid expansion of our young company.”

Mr. Paul Woodward, President and CEO of Aether states; “We’re excited about the team that Steve is building, together Dr. Tawiah and Mr. Polvi have been integrally involved in the design, development, and start-up of clean energy focused capital projects valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. We look forward to exciting new opportunities and the value creation for our shareholders that will arise from their collaboration.”

ABOUT AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS, INC.:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean-air tech company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst tech, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is actively advancing its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. To date, Aether’s primary focus has been on catalyst development for the transportation and small motors industries – Both significant contributors to urban air pollution. Recently Aether formed a subsidiary company to explore other applications of its clean-air technology.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Paul Woodward

President & CEO

Tel: 604 690-3797

http://www.aethercatalyst.com

Cap Clean Energy Corp.

Steve Polvi

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-861-7403

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may include certain statements that are deemed “forward-looking statements.” All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.