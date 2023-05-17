Affordable Aircon Services Plans for Growth with Expansion by Recruiting Skilled LeadersAffordable.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 May 2023 – Affordable Aircon Services, an air conditioning services provider specialising in aircon servicing in Singapore, has announced plans to expand its team with the recruitment of experienced team leaders in a bid to sustain its growth momentum. The move primarily aims to improve the quality of services provided while reducing the waiting time for appointments.

According to the company spokesperson, “With experienced team leaders, we can be assured of providing a better experience for our customers, giving them the best solution possible.” The company is looking to recruit at least 5 new team leaders this year to achieve its expansion goals.

To ensure that the highest quality of service is maintained, Affordable Aircon Services has implemented a thorough two-stage recruitment process. The first stage involves a phone interview to assess the candidate’s theoretical knowledge and communication skills. The second stage entails physical testing to evaluate the candidate’s proficiency in servicing, diagnosing, and problem-solving. By continuously refining its recruitment process, the company is better able to identify the best candidates with the necessary technical expertise and strong communication skills to interact effectively with clients.

In addition to expanding its team and recruitment efforts, Affordable Aircon Services is actively working on developing new promotions and services to offer its clients in the near future. With these efforts already underway and continuing throughout the year, the company is confident that it can diversify its services and better meet the needs and expectations of its clients.

As a comprehensive aircon service provider with a range of services that includes aircon servicing, aircon installation, aircon chemical overhaul, and aircon repair in Singapore, Affordable Aircon Services is dedicated to delivering reliable aircon solutions to its clients. Its goal is to provide high-quality aircon services that are timely and cost-effective while accompanied by excellent customer service. By expanding its team and recruiting experienced leaders, Affordable Aircon Services is strengthening its commitment to meeting the needs and expectations of its clients while driving its growth in the industry.

For more information about Affordable Aircon Services and its list of offerings, please visit https://affordable-aircon.com.sg/.

Hashtag: #AffordableAirconServices #Business

