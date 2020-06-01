Affordable deals from Honda

As part of adapting to the new normal caused by the global pandemic, Honda Cars PH (HCPI) Honda’s automobile business unit in the Philippines is providing more options to make owning a Honda more affordable. A low-downpayment and cash discount promo was launched last May 23 and will run up to June 30 and covers the best selling City, BR-V, Brio and the CR-V SUV.

The City 1.5 VX Navi CVT, New BR-V 1.5 V CVT and Brio 1.2 S MT are all available through a 10 percent special all-in cash-out with payment terms of 36 up to 60 months through BPI Family Savings Bank, RCBC, China Bank Savings and Bank of Commerce only.

The CR-V Touring Diesel 9AT is available through 15% or 20 percent low net cash out with payment terms of 36 up to 60 months through BPI Family Savings Bank, RCBC, Philippine Savings Bank, United Coconut Planters Bank, Robinsons Bank, Sterling Bank of Asia, BDO Unibank Inc., China Bank Savings and Bank of Commerce only.

Other financing promo option offers are the free one month amortization, available for 60 months payment term only and the low monthly amortization, available for 15 percent and 20 percent all-in downpayment for 36 to 60 month payment term.

All these offers include three year Land Transportation Office registration and chattel mortgage and free one year comprehensive insurance with acts of nature, through select bank partners.

“We care about everyone’s safety and well-being, and we are one with the country on this challenging journey against Covid-19. As part of our support to our customers, we are offering deals and promos that would make car purchase easier and lighter, thereby providing them convenience and mobility as we face the new normal,” said Mr. Masahiko Nakamura, President of Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI).

To learn more about the latest news and promos of HCPI, visit your nearest Honda Cars dealership or Honda Cars Philippines Inc.’s official website at www.hondaphil.com.