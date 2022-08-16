Affyn’s “Generation Zero Buddies” NFT Collection Reaches High of Over 30x Original Value Within Six Weeks of LaunchAffyn-image.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 August 2022 – Singapore-based metaverse and play-and-earn gaming startup, Affyn, recently launched its inaugural “Generation Zero Buddies” (“Gen 0 Buddies” in short) Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection on Polygon. The debut NFT collection experienced high demand and sold out within 100 seconds of listing and has increased more than 30 times in value on the secondary market.

While NFTs within the collection were initially sold for around USD 150 (2,995 $FYN) a piece, the limited availability of these NFTs drove their prices to new heights. According to the latest market data, the floor price for Affyn’s “Gen 0 Buddies” NFTs has reached an average of about 5 ETH (about USD 9,000)* on OpenSea. Notable sales include that of Angelic Pigasus #1, the inaugural NFT launched by Affyn, for 10 ETH.

“Gen 0 Buddies” carry the distinctive “Gen 0” symbol, identifying them as 100% mythical collectibles and will play a role in Affyn’s NEXUS World metaverse and eventually interoperable across different metaverses and blockchain games.

Following this event, the Affyn team will launch several other rounds of NEXUS World Land sales, commencing at the upcoming “ALPHA: Our Journey from Zero to One” event on 30 September 2022.

According to Affyn’s Founder and CEO, Lucaz Lee, “Our multi-utility NFTs are designed to unlock new opportunities for users in the metaverse. Despite the market backdrop, our first NFT sale received an overwhelmingly positive response, and the latest floor price developments reflect this encouraging reality. We thank the community for their support and trust as we continue building a sustainable player economy with real-world utility that ultimately benefits the community.”

Find more images of Affyn’s “Gen 0 Buddies” here.

*Info as at time of publishing.

Hashtag: #Affyn