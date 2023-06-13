AFP camps to fly PH flag at half-staff to honor Biazon

Military camps nationwide were ordered to fly the Philippine flag at half-staff from June 13 to 18 after former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Rodolfo Biazon died on Monday following a battle with lung cancer and pneumonia.

The AFP said in a statement on Tuesday that funeral honors would be provided to the 88-year-old former senator and congressman, from the necrological rites at the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo until his interment at Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

The Philippine Navy also paid tribute to the former commandant of the Philippine Marines, calling him “a great Filipino and patriot whose reputation and legacy as a military officer and a legislator [would] remain indelible in our hearts and our minds.”

It lauded Biazon, so far the only AFP chief to come from the Marine Corps, for his “ability to provide competent leadership in preserving the nation’s democracy and upholding the honor of our military forces.”

Public viewing

“We join the grateful nation in upholding and celebrating the life that has touched so many people’s lives,” the Navy said in a statement.

Biazon’s son, Muntinlupa Mayor Rozzano Rufino Biazon, announced in a Facebook post that there would be a public viewing of his father’s remains until June 18, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at The Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. Mass would be celebrated daily at 7 p.m.

On June 19, a necrological service would be held at the Senate at 10 a.m., followed by a public viewing until 3 p.m. After that, Biazon’s remains would be brought to the Holy Child Chapel at the Philippine Marines headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, where viewing would start at 5 p.m., followed by a Mass at 8 p.m.

Interment will be on June 20, with the funeral march beginning at 11 a.m.

At the House of Representatives, Minority Leader Rep. Marcelino Libanan fondly remembered Biazon, whom he described as a “true patriot” who passionately loved and fought for the country.

—WITH A REPORT FROM JANE BAUTISTA INQ

