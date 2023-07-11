AFP explains spike in US military flights

MANILA, Philippines — The increasing number of US military air activities within Philippine airspace is due to the ongoing bilateral military exercises with Washington, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Tuesday, after some government officials and lawmakers raised alarm over the sudden surge of American military aircraft monitored in the country.

The two longtime treaty allies are holding a new round of Cope Thunder—a large-scale joint air force exercise—from July 3 to July 21, while Marine Aviation Support Activity (Masa) runs from July 6 to July 21.

Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said “more than 10 types of aircraft in different numbers” are involved in Cope Thunder, which are all covered by diplomatic clearances.

The second iteration of Cope Thunder will involve a large-scale deployment of military planes across the country, including the US Air Force’s cargo planes and fifth-generation F-22s, touted as one of the world’s most advanced and lethal aircraft.

Some 1,200 Filipino and American airmen are taking part in the air drills.

For Masa, Philippine Marine Corps spokesperson Cpt. Jarald Rea said 43 types of aircraft would take part in joint Marines exercise.

The highlight of the drills would involve the sinking of a decommissioned Philippine Navy vessel on Thursday in waters facing the West Philippine Sea. The maritime strike would be led by the US Marine Corps’ F-18 Hornets, an all-weather jet aircraft.

The Masa, which would involve nearly 3,000 Marines, aims to further improve interoperability, to allow both forces “to operate seamlessly and effectively in joint operations in order to respond to evolving security challenges.

”Activities over the next few days include expeditionary refueling, aerial casualty evacuation, water purification, health services, close air support and aviation safety, among others.

‘Covert’

Sen. Imee Marcos had raised concerns over the presence of more military air assets of the US in the country, citing information from open source data and flight trackers.

Makabayan lawmakers have formally sought a probe of the “covert” US military flights.

The three-member bloc on Tuesday filed House Resolution No. 1117, which urged the House foreign affairs panel to investigate the issue in aid of legislation and its impact.

This was after House deputy minority leader Rep. France Castro warned that the Philippines is turning into a military base for the United States with its military aircraft flying into the country.

“The presence of foreign military forces, including of the US military, in Philippine territory raises concerns regarding the extent of foreign intervention and potential threats to national sovereignty and security,” HR 1117 said.

In its resolution, the Makabayan bloc said the Philippines, as an “independent and sovereign nation … should not allow the presence of foreign military and bases in our territory—and worse, freely, actively and covertly conducting military exercises and operations.”

