AFP helps fill public transport gap on Metro’s first GCQ day

MANILA, Philippines—The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has deployed buses and trucks to transport stranded commuters on the first day of Metro Manila’s transition to general community quarantine on Monday (June 1).

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said the military had sent six vehicles to the Batasan and Philcoa areas in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the afternoon, Arevalo said, the military was told to send 11 vehicles to areas that would be determined by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The military vehicles were sent to augment limited public transport.

FEATURED STORIES

Arevalo said the AFP has placed 48 vehicles on standby, ready for dispatch when requested by the MMDA.

“They determine the location where there is a need to send our vehicles,” said Arevalo. “This will also ensure that we do not add up to the traffic congestion in some areas,” he said.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ