AFP positions renamed; AFP chief given ‘additional designation’

KEY military positions have been renamed while the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has been given an “additional designation,” according to a Department of National Defense (DND) memorandum.

Dated June 19 and issued to the AFP chief of staff, the memo renamed key posts in a manner similar to the United States military.

“These changes shall pave the way for the implementation of the AFP Future Force Structure, which will make the organization more responsive to current and future nonconventional threats,” stated the memo.

The statement was in line with the DND’s thrust to “instill the culture of jointness within the AFP” and strictly implement the “force-provider, force-employer” concept between the major services and the unified commands.

The unified commands include the Northern Luzon Command, Southern Luzon Command, Western Command, Central Command, Eastern Mindanao Command and Western Mindanao Command.

Henceforth, the AFP chief of staff is also designated as the chairman of the joint chiefs. The chief of staff has operational supervision and control over the “force employers,” which are the unified commands, while the chairman of the joint chiefs has administrative supervision and control over the chief of the joint staff and the chiefs of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

In general headquarters, the AFP vice chief of staff is now known as the vice chairman of the joint chiefs. The AFP deputy chief of staff is now the chief of the joint staff. The unified commands commander is now the joint forces commander. The unified commands deputy commander is now the deputy joint forces commander. The chief of the unified command staff for [functional area] (U-staff) is now the chief of the joint force command staff for [functional area]. The deputy chief of staff (DCS) for [functional area] (J-staff) is now the deputy chief of joint staff for [functional area]. The assistant deputy chief of staff for [functional area] is now assistant deputy chief of joint staff for [functional area].

In the Philippine Army, the commanding general is now known as the chief of the Army. The vice commander is now the deputy chief of the Army. The chief of staff is now the chief of the Army staff. The assistant chief of staff for [functional area] (G-staff) is now the deputy chief of the Army staff for [functional area]. The deputy assistant chief of staff for [functional area] is now the assistant deputy chief of the Army staff for [functional area].

In the Philippine Air Force, the commanding general is now known as the chief of the Air Force. The vice commander is now the deputy chief of the Air Force. The chief of air staff is now the chief of Air Force staff. The assistant chief of air staff for [functional area] (A-staff) is now the deputy chief of Air Force staff for [functional area]. The deputy assistant chief of the air staff for [functional area] is now the assistant deputy chief of the Air Force for [functional area].

In the Philippine Navy, the flag officer in command is now known as the chief of the Navy. The vice commander is now the deputy chief of the Navy. The chief of naval staff is now the chief of the naval staff. The assistant chief of naval staff for [functional area] (N-staff) is now the deputy chief of the naval staff for [functional area]. The deputy assistant chief of naval staff for [functional area] is now the assistant deputy chief of the naval staff for [functional area].

Under the memorandum, the AFP joint chiefs will be composed of the AFP chief of staff, additionally designated as the chairman of the joint chiefs; the vice chairman of the joint chiefs; the chief of the joint staff; the chief of the Army; the chief of the Air Force; and the chief of the Navy.

Also under the memo, the AFP joint chiefs’ function includes providing advice to the president, being the commander in chief, and the Defense secretary on concerns surrounding the military.

Meanwhile, the secretariat for the AFP joint chiefs will be led by the deputy chief of joint staff for [plans] (J-5) and will be supported by his or her staff.