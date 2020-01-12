AFP sends trucks, response units to areas affected by Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has deployed eight military trucks and humanitarian assistance disaster response (HADR) units in areas affected by Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said the military’s Luzon-based units have been placed on red alert upon the order of AFP chief of staff Lt. Gen Felimon Santos Jr. following the declaration of Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Santo has ordered the deployment of HADR units in coordination with local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) to assist local government units affected by Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption, Arevalo added.

The Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, which operates in the Southern Tagalog Region, also initially dispatched eight military trucks.

Disaster response teams were also deployed in the towns of Agoncillo, Balete, Talisay, and Laurel in Batangas to assist residents in coordination with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils.

Arevalo said additional trucks were “on standby on-call” at the General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“We are in constant coordination with the local government units and the Office of Civil Defense and ready to provide available equipment and manpower to assist in disaster response operations,” he said.

He then urged residents in affected areas to exercise necessary caution and voluntarily evacuate to safer areas.

“They should heed the warnings and safety instructions from their local government and AFP officials,” Arevalo added.

