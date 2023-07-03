African Swine Fever hits 5 Bataan towns

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — Cases of African swine fever (ASF) virus were found in at least five towns in this province, authorities said Monday, July 3.

Dr. Alberto Venturina, provincial veterinarian, said the ASF cases emerged from the towns of Orion, Morong, Samal, Hermosa and Pilar.

The ASF virus was likely transmitted from backyard farms with native pigs and through swill feeding, Venturina said.

“It could have been transmitted from traders or biyahero and feed agents,” he said.

Venturina has required all meat traders passing through the slaughterhouse to produce a result of an ASF test and a veterinary health certificate.

The first surge of ASF cases in Bataan was recorded in January 2020, when almost all of the 11 towns and one city of the peninsula province were affected by ASF, forcing the massive depopulation of hogs. INQ

