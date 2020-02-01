African swine fever kills 1,000 pigs in Davao Occidental town

DIGOS CITY –– More than 1,000 pigs have been killed by the African swine fever (ASF) in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental, the town’s chief executive said.

In a January 31 memorandum, Mayor Michael Maruya said the ASF case “poses a threat to the safety of consumers” of pork in the town.

Maruya said the ASF affected the swine population in eight villages, namely, Linadasan, North Lamidan, South Lamidan, Calian, Mabuhay, Lawa, Nueva Villa, and Baluntaya.

Maruya added that the agriculture department has recommended a temporary lockdown on the movement of swine as a result of the ASF infection.

In a social media post, former Agriculture Secretary and now Mindanao Development Authority chair Manny Piñol said it is not yet known how the ASF got to the remote town./lzb

