Africa’s coronavirus cases top 40,000

JOHANNESBURG — Africa now has more than 40,000 coronavirus cases.

That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. There have been more than 1,600 deaths across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-three of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed cases, all but tiny mountainous Lesotho, which is surrounded by South Africa.

FEATURED STORIES

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ