After 4 years in hiding, Cebu murder suspect nabbed in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY –– You may run away from the law, but you can’t forever hide from it.

After more than four years of hiding, a murder suspect who is listed among Cebu’s “most wanted” persons, was arrested here on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Ramil Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, said murder suspect Ernesto Bejec Gamboa, 56, was arrested in Purok 7 of Barangay San Roque here through a joint operation of the city police, and Regional Intelligence Units of Central Visayas and Soccsksargen police.

Gamboa has a pending arrest warrant issued by the Argao, Cebu Regional Trial Court Branch 26 on September 10, 2015, for murder.

Hojilla said Gamboa went into hiding in a rented house in the city after fleeing the Visayas.

Hojilla said the arrest of the suspect signifies that no criminal could hide from the law for a long period of time because authorities are doing everything to pursue them, and to prove that the city is not a safe haven for fugitives.

He added that the Philippine National Police-Intelligence Unit is doing its best in tracking down wanted persons throughout the country.

Hojilla said Gamboa is temporarily in the custody of the city police while awaiting commitment order from the Cebu court./lzb

