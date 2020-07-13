“After 7 flight cancellations, Gretchen Barretto reunited with daughter Dominique”

Gretchen Barretto could not be more elated to be finally reunited with her daughter, Dominique, after several months of being apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was evident in a video the seasoned actress posted on her Instagram page over the weekend, where she is seen giving her daughter a tight hug inside their home in Forbes Park, Makati.

In her caption, Gretchen said she was happy to finally get to kiss and embrace her “baby love” after seven flight cancellations from San Francisco, California, where Dominique was stuck under lockdown due to the pandemic.

She also said her daughter tested negative for COVID-19 before flying home to the Philippines.

Dominique, who recently turned 25, is Gretchen’s only daughter with her partner, businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco.

The couple has been in a relationship for over two decades. Tonyboy’s marriage to his first wife has yet to be annulled or divorced.

In an Instagram post last March, Dominique opened up about her life under lockdown in San Francisco.

“Been on lockdown for ten days now—working at home and drinking lots of vitamins. This type of self-care is not available to everyone. I’ve been rationing my food as much as possible, but this is some people’s reality everyday,” she said.

Dominique has been based in the western part of the United States since 2018.

Early this year, she graduated magna cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in California.

Before obtaining a degree in Associate of Arts degree in Merchandising and Marketing at FIDM, Dominique took up fashion design at Istituto Marangoni in London.