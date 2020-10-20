After Almost 20 Years Since Its Release, Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ Has Hit #1 In Australia

It’s been almost 20 years since the original edition of Linkin Park‘s debut album Hybrid Theory was released, and now its 20th anniversary reissue has finally taken the album to #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The reissue means the album jumped a staggering 147 spots to #1, following its previous peak of #2 upon its initial release.

Of course, this is just the latest in a long-line of achievements the band made with Hybrid Theory. It won the band a GRAMMY, and only went on to become one of the best selling albums of the 21st century. No biggie.

It’s been an exciting time for the band, who have spent recent weeks reminiscing on the band’s inception.

Recently, the band opened up about what it was like hearing the late Chester Bennington’s voice for the first time.

“I remember getting that and saying, ‘Hey, what do you think of this guy? He just sent us this recording’,” guitarist Brad Delson said of Bennington when he heard his voice on previously unreleased track, ‘Pictureboard’.

“I wasn’t like crying with joy, but almost. I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t even know what that is.’ He’s so tiny and vulnerable on the verse and you can hear all those timbres and harmonics and then all the overtones on the heavy part.

“To me, it just blew my hat off my head. And then we were like, ‘We gotta meet this guy’.”

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]