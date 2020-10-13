After almost 7 days, Grab driver who allegedly assaulted cop freed — police

MANILA, Philippines — Grab driver Florence Norial was freed on Tuesday after posting P1,800 bail for a criminal case filed against her over allegations of assaulting a police officer in Taguig.

In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, Taguig police chief Colonel Celso Rodriguez confirmed that Norial was released after posting bail for unjust vexation case filed by Police Captain Ronald Saquilayan at the Taguig Prosecutor’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, na-release na po [si Norial]. Yes, nagpost ng bail for unjust vexation,” he said when asked for clarification if Norial was indeed released from Ususan, Taguig police.

(Yes, she was released. Yes, she posted bail for unjust vexation.)

FEATURED STORIES

The court set a P1,800 bail for her release, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Norial’s other cases are still under evaluation by the city prosecutor.

“Hindi pa tapos yung kaso, wala pang nadismiss. Walang na-di-dismiss dahil ongoing pa naman. Nasa city prosecutor’s office na [iyon],” the local police chief said.

(The case is not yet finished, it is not yet dismissed. It is not yet dismissed because it is ongoing. It is up to the city prosecutor’s office.)

Norial is also facing a case for alarm and scandal, direct assault, and disobedience of a person in authority after she was accused of hitting Saquilayan, chief investigator of Pateros police.

An altercation between Norial and Saquilayan started when the Grab driver asked the lawman to move his car, which was blocking the driveway at the coffee shop in Taguig on Oct. 6.

Saquilayan said in his complaint that Norial was “unruly and resisted” his arrest. He arrested Norial and called Taguig Sub-Station 4 personnel to help him transport the Grab driver to the police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

INQUIRER.net is still waiting for Norial’s camp for comment as of posting. [ac]