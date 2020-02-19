“After Anne Curtis, DJ Chacha also posts maternity photo”

“Ay teka lang naman sestra [Anne Curtis], eto lang ang nakayanan ko sa ngayon” joked radio personality DJ Chacha.

Anne Curtis took social media by storm when she posted on Monday a photo of her “baring it all” during a maternity shoot celebrating the last few weeks of her pregnancy.

READ: Anne Curtis bares all in maternity shoot

The post earned raves not just from netizens but also from the actress-host’s showbiz colleagues, including Angel Locsin, Isabelle Daza, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, and Kylie Verzosa.

DJ Chacha of MOR 101.9, who is also currently pregnant, likewise reacted to Anne’s sexy picture, but not in a way their fans expected.

Also on Instagram, the radio personality posted her own maternity photo side by side with Anne’s.

“Ay teka lang naman sestra @annecurtissmith, eto lang ang nakayanan ko sa ngayon!” she said in jest.

On a more serious note, DJ Chacha said that she couldn’t be happier that her pregnancy coincided with Anne’s as she has been a longtime fan of the latter.

“To those who really know me well, sigurado kong alam niyo super love ko si Anne. Kaya ko nga pinili yung tagline sa radyo na ‘Nag-iisang Diyosa sa Balat ng Radyo’ dahil sa kanya. Lumabas nun yung Diyosa teleserye. Kaya kahit hindi ako Diyosa pinush ko dahil kay Anne,” she said.

“Nakakahappy lang na sabay kameng buntis ngayon. Parang isa o dalawang linggo lang pagitan namen. Sana sabay rin kameng manganak,” she added.

Responding to this, Anne commented: “Love it!!! Congratulations din on your little one!!!!!”

Anne is currently expecting her first child with her vlogger-husband Erwan Heussaff. She is due to give birth to a baby girl this March.

Meanwhile, DJ Chacha, born Czarina Balba, is pregnant with her first baby with husband Mike Guevara. She has a daughter from a previous relationship.