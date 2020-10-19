After bolting jail, drug suspect nabbed for stealing his wife’s cash in Bulacan

CITY OF MALOLOS –– An escaped detainee was arrested on Sunday night after stealing his wife’s bag that contained cash, authorities said.
Gabriel Eusebio, 36, alias “Lupin,” was brought back to jail after he was caught near the provincial jail, said warden Marcos Rivero.
Eusebio reportedly broke into his wife’s house and took away her wallet containing P1,700.
Realizing that Eusebio had escaped detention while being tried for illegal drug charges, the wife reported him to the provincial jail.
Eusebio was allegedly engaged in several other illegal activities after he escaped from jail in May.
He would also be charged with theft.
ZB
