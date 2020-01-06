“After Catriona-inspired song, Pia Wurtzbach gets a song of her own”

The song, titled Pia, has already inspired dance challenges from netizens.

Following the successful release of a song inspired by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, another Pinay beauty queen – Pia Wurtzbach – also got a tune of her own.

Billy Maldito (BLYMLDT), Angelo Baylon Abraham (ANGELO), and Bry Berdon Campaner (BRYC) are the artists behind the Miss Universe 2015-inspired song titled PIA.

Written in both English and Bisaya, PIA was released on New Year’s Day.

Listen to the song below:

[embedded content]

In just five days, the song has already inspired dance challenges from netizens. See some of them below:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Pia Wurtzbach won Miss Universe in 2015.