“After Marjorie, Claudine Barretto shares birthday message for late father”

Claudine Barretto took to social media to share her short but touching message for her late father, Miguel Alvir Barretto, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared photos of herself with her late dad, whom she thanked for being her father.

“Yesterday was your birthday. I didn’t have the courage to greet you yesterday so l do it today instead,” she said in the caption. “I want to thank you for being my father. I will forever and always love you #doubleinfinity. Happy birthday in heaven.”

Her post came after Marjorie marked the Barretto patriarch’s “first birthday in heaven” in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 29.

Sharing a photo of them together, the former actress said: “Happy 1st birthday in Heaven, Daddy. You know what I miss most about you? I miss how much you loved my children. We miss you, your presence in every single event in our lives. Keep watching over us, Dad, most especially the kids, watch over them from above. We will always need you. I MISS YOU SO MUCH. It hurts like crazy!”

Aside from Claudine and Marjorie, the latter’s daughters Dani and Julia also remembered their late granddad on Instagram.

The Barretto patriarch passed away on October 15, 2019 due to acute respiratory failure, according to Marjorie. He was 82.

His death sparked a controversial feud among Claudine, Marjorie, and his other daughter, Gretchen, which involved a scuffle at his wake in front of President Rodrigo Duterte.