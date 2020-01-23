“After Nadine Lustre, James Reid apologizes to Yassi, Issa Pressman”

‘Sorry you girls got dragged into this,’ says singer-actor James Reid.

“Sorry you girls got dragged into this.”

This is what James Reid said as he apologized to sisters Yassi and Issa Pressman after being dragged in the controversy surrounding his breakup with love team partner and girlfriend of three years, Nadine Lustre.

In an Instagram post shared by Yassi on Wednesday, where she defended Issa from her detractors, the singer-actor sent his love to the Filipina-British siblings, before adding to agree that, “there are some messed up people out there.”

Screenshot from instagram.com/jadinemiddleeast

READ: Yassi Pressman defends sister Issa from bashers after JaDine’s breakup announcement

Similarly, Nadine cleared Issa amid accusations tagging the model and artist as a supposed third party in the relationship by leaving a short but sweet message on Yassi’s post.

“Love you both @yassipressman @pressmanissa,” she wrote.

READ: Nadine Lustre to Yassi and Issa Pressman: ‘Love you both’

In her post on Wednesday, Yassi stressed that all parties involved in the controversy are in good terms.

“We’re all okay. Sana po kayo din. Let’s respect everyone,” she stated.