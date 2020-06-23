“After teasing new chapter, Kris Aquino reveals inking deal with Cornerstone”

Kris Aquino signs up with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.

Several fans were thrilled as Kris Aquino revealed that she has inked a new deal with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc., days after she teased a “new chapter” which she and her family have been celebrating.

On Instagram on Monday, the former actress posted a short clip of her contract-signing as she expressed her gratitude to her Cornerstone family for their “patience and perseverance.”

“I was reminded by attorney Gideon Peña that the contract I signed had 3 paragraphs regarding CONFIDENTIALITY. So for now it’s just this video,” she said.

“I am allowed to thank my Cornerstone family for their patience and perseverance. Thank you to NEW partners for their vote of confidence,” said Kris, who prior to going on a hiatus from showbiz in 2018, was already managed by Cornerstone.

Kris, 49, went on to thank her family and loyal supporters for “helping me pray for this moment to finally arrive.”

In her post last Tuesday, Kris also thanked her followers for “not giving up” as she excitedly talked about the “next chapter” in her life which she and her family have been praying for.

dear followers,

i don’t know if you’re like me, but i somehow believe my mom communicates with me in my dreams, most especially when she wants to reassure me that i’m on the right track. does that happen to you with your loved ones who are now in heaven? pic.twitter.com/A5RPpBaf2n — Kris Aquino (@krisaquino214) June 16, 2020

“Very soon you’ll know why my sisters & I were prayin’ and why my 2 sons were hugging me because they were so happy that their mama is excited about this next chapter in her life,” she said.

At the time, Kris did not reveal whether the next “chapter” she was referring to was professional or personal. However, she did say in comments on her post that she has been busy with “business meetings” lately.

“To all of you who have been patiently waiting, and also praying with and for me, malapit na,” she added.

“Thank you for not giving up,” she said.