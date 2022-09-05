Aftermeats Launches One of the Most Nutritional and Convenient Vegan Meat AlternativeAFTERMEATS-PACKAGING-FRONT.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 September 2022 – Aftermeats announced the launch of a nutrient-rich vegan meat substitute, made fully from soybeans. With higher values of protein than any other vegan meat in the market, Aftermeats is a gamechanger for those looking towards meat alternative or nutritional plant-based meats. This soy-based meat, packed as minced meat, is convenient with easy and short preparation duration equivalent to any instant meals. The versatility and convenience offered by Aftermeats makes it a perfect, fuss-free addition to your meals.

Unlike other soy-based meat alternatives, Aftermeats is free of soy-taste, almost unscented, creating taste and texture that are parallel to real meat. Packed in resealable packages, Aftermeats is purchased as raw dry pellets and expands in weight 3 to 4 times after it is hydrated. This means that you will be saving on buying real meat at ⅓ of its price. Aftermeats is quickly gaining traction for being a cost-effective choice while still retaining the taste closest to that of real beef.

There are several ways to use and cook Aftermeats for your meals. Here are some of the ways:

For instant food lovers, add Aftermeats along with your noodles and flavouring. Prepare it like how you normally would and your delicious meal is ready in a few minutes.

For a more delectable meal, Aftermeats can be integrated into your dishes, such as in meat recipes. Mix Aftermeats with real meat to make meatballs and meat patties that are tastier, more nutritious and cheaper.

Aftermeats can be prepared alone through an extensive range of means such as microwaving, boiling, frying, deep-frying and air-frying.

Every pack of Aftermeats contains 3 to 4 servings and has a long shelf life of 2 years, allowing you to store the uncooked meat in shelves or cabinets till your next meal prep.

Aftermeats are first introducing options of plain meat and seasoned meat such as Thai basil, grilled kebab and beef bulgogi. Consumers can be rest assured that Aftermeats is safe for consumption with no compromise on food safety and quality. In 2002, N.P Foods, the manufacturer of Aftermeats adopted SQF2000 (HACCP/GMP) and in 2017, FSSC22000 (FOOD SAFETY SYSTEM), making the brand one of the pioneers in the industry to obtain such prestigious recognition. In 2015, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) awarded the brand with the prestigious Platinum AWARD for recognition of constantly maintaining high hygiene standards.

Aftermeats also attained Halal Certification like MUI, MUIS & CICOT, to comply with the requirements of different regions globally. Following the initial launch through B2B and e-commerce, interested businesses should grasp the opportunity to try Aftermeats at FHA-Food & Beverage 2022.

