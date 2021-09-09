Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzalez send off daughter to college

Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez with daughter Atasha INSTAGRAM PHOTO/ITSMECHARLENEG

AGA Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez shared heartfelt messages for their daughter Atasha who was United Kingdom-bound for her second year of college.

Atasha, 20, spent her first year of college via online learning in the Philippines.

Muhlach wrote on his Instagram account @agamuhlach317, “We already miss you! [Please] don’t worry about me and your mom. Enjoy your college and independence. Continue to be the person that you are.”

He continued, “As much as it breaks my heart and your mom’s that both you and Andres will be away for a long time, please know in your hearts that we are the happiest for you both. Have fun! Spread love and kindness! I love you very much my little princess and I will always miss you! Cheers to college life!”

Separately, Gonzalez posted on her account @itsmecharleneg, that she would miss their girl bonding time.

“Having you with us during the last year in the house while you were studying online was a treat and absolute joy for your dad and I, that we will forever cherish. As you enter into your sophomore year in college, know that we are truly proud of you and excited for you in your next journey in life.”

Gonzalez also expressed her mixed emotions in her daughter’s milestone, “Happy for the memories you will be making in your college life as you continue to fly and spread your wings but sad because we will be tremendously missing you so much.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Words are not enough to express how proud I am of you. We are blessed to have you as our daughter. I love you so much and I’m missing you already!”

A few weeks ago, the couple also sent off Atasha’s twin brother, Andres, for his sophomore year of college in Spain following his summer break spent in the Philippines.