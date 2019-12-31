“Aga Muhlach thanks Robin Padilla, moviegoers of ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’”

Aga Muhlach took to Instagram on Monday to express his gratitude to fellow actor Robin Padilla and other moviegoers who showed support for his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “Miracle in Cell No, 7.”

This, after the action star aired his thoughts on Aga’s loss as Best Actor to “Mindanao’s” Allen Dizon during the MMFF 2019 Gabi ng Parangal held last Friday at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City.

On Instagram, Robin wrote: “Mr Aga is a reasonable man. I know he is very happy for that young actor from the movie Mindanao. Congratulations Mr. Muhlach, again you have ruled the box office and set a new trend to our movie goers and the entertainment world. Mabuhay ka pare ko at pagpupugay sa sultan ng Viva Films boss, Vic del Rosario!”

“Sa akin opinyon baka dahil adaptation po kasi ang ‘Miracle’ kaya nahirapan po ito lumusot sa criteria ng mga masusing artist at juror. Pero sigurado po ako sa kanilang puso ay nagmarka ang ‘Miracle’. God willing may ibang award giving bodies pa naman kaya sa ngayon ay ipagdiwang muna natin ang tagumpay sa takilya ng pelikula ni Mr. Aga, tutal alam natin lahat na best actor of all time si Muhlach. Suportahan rin natin ang pelikulang Mindanao, mga kababayan. Panoorin natin kung bakit nanalo ito ng maraming awards.”

In the comments, Aga thanked Robin for his kind words and used his space to extend his gratitude to others who have shown support for “Miracle in Cell No. 7” as well.

“Pls allow me also to congratulate the movie ‘Mindanao’ for all the awards they got. They are all deserving of these,” he continued.

“Masaya ako para sa tagumpay ng bawat sino man satin sa industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino. We do films because we love our jobs bilang artista at kung tayong lahat ay mabigyan ng papuri ay isang malaking karangalan na. Sa lahat ng kalahok na pelikula sa MMFF 2019, isang napakalakaing karangalan para sakin na makasama ko kayo at mapabilan sa hanay ninyo. Mabuhay kayo! Mabuhay ang pelikulang Pilipino! Mahal ko kayong lahat at alam niyo yan. Pare ko, sana magkasama na tayo sa isang pelikula! Isang pangarap! Thank you again, kapatid at salamat sa inyong lahat. Love and respect to all my peers and sa lahat ng sting kababayan,” he added.

Aside from Best Actor, Brillante Mendoza’s “Mindanao” also won Best Picture, Best Actress for Judy Ann Santos, Best Child Performer for Yuna Tangog, Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award, and the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award.

The MMFF 2019 runs from Christmas Day, December 25, until Tuesday, January 7.