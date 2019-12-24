“Aga Muhlach to take a break from making drama films?”
Aga Muhlach is excited to reach his goal for 2022.
Aga Muhlach happily shared on Headstart with Karen Davila this Monday, December 23, that he is planning to make a movie that is far from his usual drama genre.
“Parang mas gusto kong gumawa ng action or kung anuman na totoo. Meaning kung gagawa ako ng istorya ng sundalo or superhero ‘yung totoo, pang-Pilipinas,” he shared.
The Miracle in Cell No. 7 star also told Karen that he is looking forward to doing a superhero movie but he would need intense preparation for it.
“Because one thing I have to do first is to surprise them by being fit, I need to be buff again. I will do it because may gusto akong gawin in 2022. Basta it’s a surprise. A movie. So the surprise element there should be when they see you in the movie trailer they are going to be like ‘What? Is that him?’ If not sabi ko, ‘Let’s not do the movie,” he said.
Aga also added that he plans to give his all for this upcoming project.
“So 2021 will be tough for me, meaning in terms of diet and workout and all. I want to put myself out there, I want to pressure myself… It’s going to be a different. If I don’t look different, If I’m not going to be cut, if I’m not going to be like it, I’m not going to do it. …So good luck to me.”
Miracle in Cell No. 7 is one of the official entries in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) which will be shown in cinemas this December 25.