“Agencies deny dating rumors between Girls’ Generation Taeyeon, VIXX’s Ravi”

The agencies of the two K-Pop artists have denied the rumors.

The agencies of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and VIXX’s Ravi have denied rumors about the two K-Pop artists supposedly dating each other.

After reports about Taeyeon and Ravi dating broke the internet, Taeyeon’s agency — SM Entertainment — immediately released a statement saying contrary to what’s making rounds online, the two are just friends.

“They are only close colleagues who work on music together,” Taeyeon’s agency told Sports Kyungyhyang.

Meanwhile, Ravi’s agency GROOVL1N also dismissed the reports and said there is no truth to any of the speculations circulating online.

“This is hip-hop label GROOVL1N. I would like to share your position on this Ravi’s dating rumor. The two are close seniors and juniors,” the statement said.

It added: “They made friends through song work, and [they are] getting along like friend[s]. Please refrain from speculative articles. We look forward to seeing Ravi working in various fields in the future.”

A Joy News 24 report — which came out on December 27 — said the two artists were introduced by a mutual friend a year ago, adding that they have been dating each other since, according to a source.

The report also said that the two artists were spotted entering Ravi’s house on Christmas Day, December 25.

Born Kim Tae-yeon, Tae-yeon debuted as part of the K-Pop girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007.

As a solo artist, she has released two studio albums including “My Voice” and “Purpose” which came out in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Ravi, born Kim Won-sik, debuted as part of VIXX in 2012. He launched his label in 2019.