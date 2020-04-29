“Agency confirms EXO member Chen welcomed first child”

Chen of EXO is now a father to a healthy baby girl.

Kim Jong-dae, better known as Chen of K-Pop group EXO, has welcomed his first child with his wife.

According to the Soompi, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming that the 27-year-old singer’s wife gave birth to their daughter at a hospital located at Cheongdam in Gangnam District in South Korea.

“It is true that their daughter was born today,” said SM Entertainment in a statement.

It was in January when Chen first announced the pregnancy of his then-fiancée through a handwritten letter.

Despite announcing his new role as a father, SM Entertainment reassured fans that there will be no changes in the lineup of the group.

EXO is the K-Pop group behind hits “Obssession,” “Love Shot,” “Monster,” and “Ko Ko Bop,” among others.