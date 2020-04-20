“Agency confirms K-Pop group Twice making a comeback”

K-Pop group Twice is set to mark their comeback this year.

After months of anticipation from fans, JYP Entertainment has confirmed that K-Pop girl group Twice is officially making a comeback this year.

Following reports from SPOTV News that Twice is preparing for a comeback this June, JYP Entertainment has issued a statement confirming that the nine-piece girl group is indeed preparing for comeback — almost nine months since the release of their eighth mini-album.

While there is no official release date yet, JYP Entertainment said the girls would make an announcement as soon as things are ready.

“Twice is getting ready to shoot the music video for their new song. The specifics of their comeback schedule are still being discussed, and we will reveal them once they are set,” JYP Entertainment wrote in a statement.

Composed of nine members, Twice is the girl group behind hits “TT,” “FANCY,” and “LIKEY,” among others.

Back in July 2019, Twice held a sold-out show at the Mall of Asia Arena.