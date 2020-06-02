“Agency confirms Lisa of BLACKPINK scammed by ex-manager”

Lisa of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has become the victim of swindling by no less than her own manager, YG Entertainment confirmed.

According to a report by Market News, Lisa’s former manager swindled a whopping one billion won or $816,000 from the singer. She was apparently tricked into believing that the money would be used to buy her estte. But as it turns out, her ex-manager had been spending the money on gambling.

An anonymous source also said the former manager, referred to as manager “A,” had worked with BLACKPINK since the four-piece group’s debut and had always been trusted not just by the company but also the members of the group themselves.

“Because Lisa is a foreign member and has been in Korea by herself since she was young, she is very vulnerable to these things. It is very unfortunate that these things happen in the industry. This is a serious situation that can damage the domestic management’s image,” the source said as reported by Naver.

As soon as reports about the issue came out, YG Entertainment released a statement via Naver confirming that Lisa had indeed become a victim of swindling.

“After looking into the matter, we confirmed that Lisa was a victim of fraud by former manager’“A.’ According to Lisa’s wishes to settle this amicably, as the former manager was someone Lisa had trusted, Manager ‘A’ has reimbursed a part of the sum and has left the company after agreeing on a reimbursement plan for the rest of the sum,” the statement read as translated by Soompi.

The statement continued: “We bow our heads and apologize for causing concern to the fans who love our artist. We are embarrassed by the misconduct of ‘A,’ and we are feeling responsible for the management and supervision. We are taking preventive measures so that this does not happen again.”

Lisa, a 23-year-old Thai singer, is the first non-Korean artist to debut under YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK is the K-Pop group behind hits “Kill This Love,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” and “As If It’s Your Last,” among others.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is set to release a new single this June — months ahead of the scheduled release of their upcoming new album.