“Agency confirms Taecyeon of 2PM is in a relationship”

Taecyeon’s agency confirmed the reports he is dating someone.

Fans of 2nd generation K-Pop, specifically the Hottest (official fandom of 2PM) feel elated right now as one of the group’s members — Taecyeon — is confirmed to be in a relationship.

On Tuesday, June 23, reports about Taecyeon dating a non-celebrity made rounds online. This, after he was reportedly spotted on a date with the anonymous girl somewhere in Pyeongchang in the Gangwon Province.

But it didn’t take too long for a source from Taecyeon’s agency, 51K, to respond to the speculations about the truth behind the rumors.

“It’s true that Taecyeon is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity,” told the source to News 1 as translated by Korean entertainment site Soompi.

But the source refused to give out more details — citing the privacy of Taecyon as well as his girlfriend as the main reason.

“We are cautious to say anything as this is his personal privacy and his girlfriend is not a celebrity,” the source stated.

Having recently appeared on MBC’s “The Game: Towards Zero,” Taecyeon reportedly has an upcoming film titled “Hansan.”

Born Ok Taec-yeon, the 31-year-old singer-rapper debuted as part of 2PM in 2008.

He has also starred in several hit dramas such as “Cinderella’s Stepsister,” “Dream High,” and “Save Me” among others.