“Agency denies ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin are dating”

They make the perfect pair on screen.

But “Crash Landing on You” co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are far from being real-life lovers, as what the actress’ agency once again clarified this Tuesday.

This, amid recent dating rumors sparked by a viral post in which Hyun and Son were allegedly seen holding hands underneath a table while shooting a scene for their series.

The particular scene aired on the December 29 broadcast of “Crash Landing on You” and sees their characters on a romantic date in Pyongyang.

(Photo from Soompi)

Addressing the rumors, Hyun’s agency stated, “Son Ye Jin is holding her own hand.”

This isn’t the first time that Hyun and Son have been subjected to dating rumors.

In 2019, speculations surfaced that the onscreen couple have been going out after allegedly being spotted traveling to the United States together. However, their respective agencies were quick to downplay this hearsay.

“Crash Landing on You” aired its last episode on Sunday, beating tvN’s “Goblin” after it achieved the highest ratings in the South Korean channel’s history with average nationwide viewership ratings of 21.683 percent, according to Soompi.