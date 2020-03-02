“Agency of K-Pop singer Chungha releases statement after two staff members acquire COVID-19”

Two of Chungha’s staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 while she has tested negative.

The agency of South Korean singer Chungha, MNH Entertainment, has released a statement about the status of the K-Pop idol after her two staff members acquired COVID-19 following a trip to Italy.

While the former I.O.I member’s staff have tested positive, MNH reassured fans of the K-Pop idol that she is free from illness.

“Our artist Chungha returned home from a scheduled activity in Italy on February 24. One of the staff members who accompanied her showed signs of fever and tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read as reported by Soompi.

The statement added: “We immediately made Chungha and all accompanying personnel go into self-isolation and had them tested. One more staff member tested positive for the virus, and we are taking the appropriate action for it.”

Despite testing negative, MNH Entertainment said that the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the South Korean singer to go into self-isolation.

“All the other staff members tested negative, and Chungha also tested negative on March 1.”

Based on the results of the test, they will go into self-isolation as requested by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the statement stated.

Due to threats brought by COVID-19, MNH Entertainment has also decided to postpone future activities of the “Snapping” hitmaker.

“For the sake of safety, all scheduled activities have been canceled for the time being, and we will continue to take the best possible measures and deal with [the virus] faithfully.

We thank everyone for working hard to combat the virus, and we will do our best to protect our safety and health from COVID-19,” the statement ended.

Chungha, who joined PRODUCE 101 in 2016, debuted as part of the girl group I.O.I the same year.

Since I.O.I’s dissolution in 2017, Chunga has released four extended plays namely “Hands On Me,” “Offset,” “Blooming Blue,” and “Flourishing.”