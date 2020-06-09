“Agency releases statement on future of AB6IX following departure of member involved in drunk driving incident”

AB6IX is no longer a five-piece group.

AB6IX will continue as a four-piece group, the South Korean boy group’s agency, Brand New Music, confirmed.

Brand New Music, in a statement released on Monday, June 8, confirmed the departure of one of the group’s members — Lim Young-min — after getting into a drunk driving incident recently.

“After a thorough discussion with AB6IX member Lim Young Min, Lim Young Min’s departure from AB6IX was decided today with respect for his wish to no longer cause harm to the group,” Brand New Music wrote in a statement as translated by Soompi.

The statement added: “We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news. In addition, we express our deep apologies to the many people involved in these album promotions due to the team’s situation.”

In a separate statement, Brand New Music said AB6IX’s announced comeback was moved from June 8 to June 29 due to the said incident. Several components of the second mini-album, VIVID, had to be edited and changes had to be made including re-mixing and re-mastering them into four-person recordings instead of five.

“With the goal of being released today (June 8), AB6IX’s new album ‘VIVID’ and all its associated content and production (physical album, digital audio, music video, marketing content, planning video content, banners and additional promotional products, stage costumes, etc.) were 100 percent completed. However, with the regretful situation only a few days ahead of the comeback, we’ve continued internal discussions on how to carefully rearrange all the content and production we’ve already completed,” the statement read as translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, the music video for the title track of the mini-album — “Answer” — will feature Lee Young-min but with minimal screen time. Brand New Music, in the same statement, said this is due to the fact that re-filming the music video will be challenging for them considering the current situation.

“As the first music video teaser was already released and it would be difficult to arrange schedules with various partners, we’ve decided that it would be hard to re-film. Under the circumstances, we plan to release an edited version that minimizes the screen time of Lim Young Min. We kindly ask for the generous understanding of fans,” wrote Brand New Music in the statement.

AB6IX, which debuted in 2019, is currently composed of members Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, and Lee Dae-hwi.