“Agency responds as reports about Ju Ji-hoon and Jun Ji-hyun starring in a new drama surfaces”

Jun Ji-hoon’s agency has issued a statement following reports that the “Kingdom” star will be working alongside Jun Ji-hyun for a drama.

Reports about “Kingdom” star Ju Ji-hoon and “Legend of the Blue Sea” actress Jun Ji-hyun working together on a project have been recently making rounds online.

But Ji-hoon’s agency, Key East Entertainment, has responded through a statement to clarify the reports.

As it turns out, the “Kingdom” actor has received an offer to play the lead role but has not yet come to a final decision.

“Ju Ji-hoon has previously scheduled activities, so it does not seem possible for him to film this year. For such reasons, the production team has just checked Joo Ji Hoon’s schedule for now,” the statement wrote.

According to Soompi, Jun Ji-hyun has already been confirmed to play the role of the female lead character.

The drama, which has a working title “Mount Jiri,” will reportedly revolve around the story of two rangers at the Mount Jiri National Park named Kang Hyun Jo.

The show is reportedly by Kim Eun-hee, which also happens to be the writer behind the hit Netflix series “Kingdom.”

While there is no confirmed director yet, reports about “Descendants of the Sun” and “Goblin” Lee Eung-bok is in talks to direct the project have also surfaced.

As of this writing, there is no official release date yet for the project.